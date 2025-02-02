[VIDEO] Nassourdine Imavov secures TKO victory over Israel Adesanya in UFC clash

French mixed martial artist Nassourdine Imavov delivered a sensational performance, earning a second-round technical knockout (TKO) against former UFC champion Israel Adesanya in their eagerly awaited middleweight bout.

The fight opened with both fighters showcasing their skills in a competitive first round, with Adesanya appearing slightly more active.

However, Imavov remained calm and calculated, landing the most impactful strike of the round—a sharp right uppercut that visibly stunned Adesanya.

As the second round commenced, Imavov swiftly took control of the contest. Utilising a clever feint with a jab, he followed up with a crushing overhand right that landed squarely on Adesanya’s chin, sending the former champion reeling.

Imavov capitalised on the moment, delivering a precise uppercut as Adesanya stumbled backward and collapsed to the canvas.

Recognising his opponent’s vulnerability, Imavov unleashed a relentless flurry of punches, forcing the referee to intervene and halt the fight.

Adesanya protested the decision, visibly displeased with the stoppage, but the official ruling stood.

In his post-fight interview, Imavov expressed his elation and confidence, stating through a translator,

I feel incredible. I’ve been saying all week that I was in peak condition, and tonight I proved that I’m the superior striker. Now, it’s time for me to compete for the title.

I promised a surprise, and I delivered. Surround yourself with people who love you and whom you love, and you’ll grow in the right direction.

Imavov has firmly positioned himself as a top contender in the middleweight division with an impressive four victories in just one year.

Looking ahead, he called for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming rematch between reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

There’s no question I deserve the title fight—four wins in a year speak for themselves.

Meanwhile, following this devastating loss, Adesanya’s future in the sport remains uncertain.

The former champion, who entered the fight in high spirits and displayed sharp form early on, left the octagon without addressing the media, leaving fans and analysts speculating about his next steps.