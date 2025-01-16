Conor McGregor accused of trying to rape woman in VIP bathroom

Conor McGregor has been accused of attempting to rape a woman in a VIP restroom after security personnel allegedly prevented her friend from entering a stall to assist.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, claims that in 2023, the 36-year-old UFC fighter sexually assaulted a lady at the Kaseya Center. The alleged assault happened following the Miami Heat's June 9 NBA Finals matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Before attacking her, the alleged victim says Irishman McGregor brought her to a VIP men's restroom. She says that his security crew, which consists of Kesaya Center employees, prevented her companion from going inside the restroom where she and McGregor were.

McGregor has denied these allegations, as reported by the Sun.

Additionally, the lady said that McGregor, a martial arts fighter, was "out of control" and drunk when he reportedly attempted to coerce her into having sex with him "without her consent."

She then claims she was thrown face first against wall and put in "an arm lock" as he allegedly attempted to rape her.

The UFC fighter then allegedly threw her "against the wall face first" and spit on her when she tried to leave.

The plaintiff claims she suffered "physical, psychological and emotional damages" as a result.

It follows the filing of a criminal sexual assault claim by the woman, who has been identified as a 49-year-old Wall Street employee. According to the Florida State Attorney's Office, criminal charges were dropped despite a report being filed to the City of Miami Police.

Statements by both parties

Her attorney, Jim Dunn, released a statement after the lawsuit was filed.

The statement read:

My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street.

Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault.

Barbara Llanes, McGregor's attorney, also released a statement to ESPN after the civil lawsuit was filed which read:

After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue.

Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.

The alleged victim is seeking damages including compensation and medical costs.