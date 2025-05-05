We're disappointed, but it's not a bad result - Hearts coach reacts after Kotoko draw

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has voiced his disappointment after his side failed to secure a home victory but acknowledged that the result was not entirely unfavourable.

The Phobians hosted rivals Asante Kotoko in Matchweek 30 of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The highly anticipated Super Clash ended in a stalemate, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

From the opening whistle, Kotoko dominated proceedings, but their forwards, Kwame Poke and Albert Amoah, were unable to penetrate Hearts of Oak’s resolute defence, marshalled by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and defenders Kelvin Osei Asibey and Konadu Yiadom.

The Phobians, meanwhile, struggled to create clear chances, offering little threat to Kotoko’s backline.

The Porcupine Warriors came close to scoring when Wisdom Fernado forced a save following a contentious challenge on Emmanuel Amankwah, which resulted in a yellow card.

Despite the tense exchanges, the match concluded goalless.

In his post-match remarks, Coach Ouattara admitted his side’s frustration but remained pragmatic.

We are all disappointed with the results, but we will take it like that; it's not bad. We didn't score. They [Kotoko] came to win, but we played a draw, and it is enough for everybody

Fans at the stadium, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance, believing it fell short of expectations.

What's next for the Phobians?

With just 46 points after 30 matches, Hearts of Oak’s title ambitions appear increasingly distant.