Kotoko underperforming because players are too comfortable - New boss claims

Asante Kotoko’s interim coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has suggested that the players are underperforming because they feel “too comfortable” at the club.

The former Dreams FC boss spoke to the media on Wednesday, just a day after he was named as the replacement for Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who was sacked on Monday, April 23, 2025.

Zito has been given the big task of lifting Kotoko back to the top of the Ghana Premier League and also leading them to FA Cup glory, with the club currently at the semi-final stage.

Speaking about the situation he has found at Kotoko, Zito said:

We met the players, we saw their predicament, so many problems. We went to the club house and I saw that they feel so comfortable. I don’t know Hearts of Oak, but I know Dreams FC. Sometimes, when human beings feel too comfortable, they forget their target in life.

He continued, explaining the importance of understanding the players' mindset:

So it is our problem, not only on the field of play, and that is why as a coach you need to study psychology.

Zito’s comments highlight a deeper issue within the squad, suggesting that the players’ comfortable living conditions may have led to a drop in hunger and ambition.

Zito to revive Porcupine Warriors

The Porcupine Warriors have not won any of their last four league games, slipping down the table and raising serious concerns among supporters.

Zito will have his first chance to turn things around when Kotoko host Aduana Stars this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.