GES suspends Nkwanta SHS headmaster over WASSCE unapproved feeding appeal

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has instructed the headmaster of Nkwanta Senior High School in the Nkwanta South Municipality, Solomon Sarpong Bagmae, to step aside from his role with immediate effect.

The decision, announced by Acting Oti Regional Director of Education Mrs Irene Jacqueline Bra, follows allegations that Mr Bagmae engaged the media without prior approval on August 4, 2025.

During this interaction, he reportedly appealed for public support to provide food for students sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mr Bagmae allegedly raised concerns about the welfare of final-year students preparing for their examinations — comments the GES deemed inappropriate.

According to the service, the directive is aimed at creating room for an impartial investigation into the matter.

Mr Bagmae has been ordered to halt all official duties, refrain from public commentary on the issue, and hand over all school property and administrative responsibilities to the Regional Director of Education.

In a statement issued on August 5, the GES explained:

This directive follows your alleged unauthorised media engagement on August 4, 2025, during which you reportedly solicited public support for the feeding of students during the ongoing WASSCE without prior approval.

The service also refuted suggestions that a sudden increase in student numbers had caused food shortages in some schools.

The claim that there has been a ‘surge in candidate numbers’ at these schools is entirely false. The relocation of students was a controlled, planned action, and the numbers were well-known and accounted for. The assertion that food supply has been ‘overwhelmed’ is a blatant lie, as a comprehensive and ongoing support system has been put in place by the government and relevant stakeholders.

We find it deeply disturbing that a headmaster, who is a key figure in the consultative process, would be making such a baseless appeal. This report is a clear attempt to create a false narrative of government inaction and to generate public panic where none is warranted.

GES stated that further directives will be communicated once investigations are complete.