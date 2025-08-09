CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko to face Kwara United in first preliminary round

Asante Kotoko will mark their return to the CAF Confederation Cup with a first preliminary round encounter against Nigeria’s Kwara United, following Saturday’s official draw.

The Porcupine Warriors, who last competed in the tournament in 2022, booked their place in the CAF inter-club competition after securing the FA Cup title.

They now set their sights on making a significant statement on the African stage.

Kotoko will begin the campaign at home, hosting Kwara United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium between September 19 and 21, before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg, scheduled from September 26 to 28.

Kwara United enter the tie fresh from lifting their first-ever President’s Federation Cup, a feat sealed with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Abakaliki FC after a goalless final.

Progress for the Porcupines would set up a second preliminary round clash with Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca.

The multiple-time African champions and CAF Champions League winners will join the competition at that stage, presenting Kotoko with a formidable early challenge.

The second-round matches are set for October 17–19 for the first leg, with the return fixture scheduled between October 24 and 26. The winner on aggregate will advance to the lucrative group stage, moving closer to a shot at continental silverware.

Kotoko fans will be hoping that the club’s long-awaited return to the Confederation Cup will reignite their stature in African football.

The Bigger Picture

