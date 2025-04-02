Why Haaland's ex-team goalkeeper was given crate of eggs as man of the match award

Bryne FK goalkeeper Jan de Boer may have seen his team lose 1-0 in their first game of the Norwegian league season, but he still had reason to celebrate.

Despite the loss, De Boer was named man of the match for his impressive saves, which kept his side from suffering a bigger defeat.

The match was against the reigning Eliteserien champions, Bodo/Glimt, and while Bryne’s uneven pitch caused some difficulty for the visitors, it was De Boer’s crucial penalty save in the second half that helped limit Bodo/Glimt to just one goal.

After the match, De Boer was surprised to receive a unique prize. He was given four trays of fresh eggs, donated by a leading Norwegian hatchery.

The club shared the unusual award on social media, alongside a picture of the puzzled Dutch goalkeeper. The club posted:

Jan de Boer was voted Bryne's best player against Bodo/Glimt and received four trays of eggs as his prize.

Typically, man-of-the-match awards come with a bottle of champagne, but De Boer now has plenty of eggs for a protein-packed breakfast. His prize joins a long list of footballers who have received strange rewards for their performances.

Why he was given eggs

The club’s egg prize is a nod to their connection with local agriculture, which focuses on meat and dairy farming.

The people of the area are proud of their farming roots, and Bryne’s fans are known to chant, "We are farmers and we are proud of it," in the stadium.

