ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  BI  >  Lifestyle

How 1 woman became first lady of 2 different countries — she married 2 presidents

shakirudeen taiwo

Machel feels privileged to have shared her life with two such exceptional men.

Graça Machel was born in 1945 [CGTN]
Graça Machel was born in 1945 [CGTN]

Recommended articles

Meet Graça Simbine Machel, the only person in history of the universe to have been the first spouse to two different democratically elected African leaders.

Graça Simbine Machel was born on October 17, 1945, in Gaza, Mozambique, and she was the last child in a family of six. Her father died three weeks before her birth and left an instruction that she must be educated through high school — a will that was carried out by her older siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Graça Simbine Machel [AU]
Graça Simbine Machel [AU] Apo

After completing high school, the Methodist church granted her a scholarship to study at Lisbon University, Portugal. And she chose to major in languages.

Due to surveillance from the Portuguese secret police, she was forced to abandon her education and fled to Switzerland.

In 1973, she returned to Tanzania and joined the FRELIMO where she met her first husband, Samora Machel – the first president of Mozambique.

On June 25, 1975, Mozambique gained independence and Samora Machel was made the first president of the new country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Graca Machel with Samora Machel [F2F]
Graca Machel with Samora Machel [F2F] Pulse Nigeria

When he was sworn in as the president of Mozambique, Samora Machel was a widower as his wife, Josina, had died of leukaemia in 1971. In September of 1975, Graça married Samora Machel and became the first lady of the country. She combined this position with her cabinet portfolio as Education minister till 1986.

Samora Machel died in a plane crash on October 19, 1986, and this made Graca to resign her post as minister.

ALSO READ: He was her teacher, she was his student — how Senegal's president met 2nd first lady

ADVERTISEMENT
Graca Machel with Nelson Mandela [F2F]
Graca Machel with Nelson Mandela [F2F] Graca Machel, the only woman in the world’s history to become first lady of two different countries Pulse Ghana

Graça’s marriage to Mandela was dramatic as it was announced at the 80th birthday of the late icon. This was in the presence of over 2,000 international guests in 1998.

Having tied the nuptial knots with Mandela, Graça assumed the position of the First Lady of South Africa at age 52.

Graça said about her marriage to Mandela, "We were grown up; we were settled; we knew the value of a companion, of a partner."

shakirudeen taiwo

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Graça Machel was born in 1945 [CGTN]

How 1 woman became first lady of 2 different countries — she married 2 presidents