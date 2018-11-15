Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy These African trailblazers made the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2019

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The latest 30 under 30 list features 8 Nigerians and visionaries from other parts of the continent.

Joy Buolamwini is a Ghanaian-American digital activist on a mission against the bias in algorithms against certain skin tones and facial structures

(ted)

Forbes has released its yearly 30 Under 30 list for 2019.

Every year, young groundbreakers from media, art & style, food & drink, education, science, music, sports, healthcare and a number of other industries are recognised.

Describing this year's selection process, the magazine wrote: "The list features 600 trailblazers in 20 industries. Choosing these honorees among thousands of nominees is long and daunting, a three-layer process that relies on the knowledge and authority of our wide-reaching community, skilled reporters and expert judges. The final product: a collection of bold risk-takers putting a new twist on the old tools of the trade."

 

With the average age of 26.8, and over 55 per cent being founders or co-founders, this edition features 8 Nigerians as well as accomplished people from parts of Africa.

Here are the African trailblazers who made the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2019:

Joy Buolamwini

The 28-year-old is a Ghanaian-American computer scientist and digital activist who founded the Algorithmic Justice League. It identifies biases in algorithms. She is featured in the enterprise and technology section.

Joy Buolamwini is in the Enterprise Technology sector on the 2019 list play

Joy Buolamwini is in the Enterprise Technology sector on the 2019 list

(forbes)

 

Sally Nuamah

This Ghanaian-American is a  29-year-old professor at Duke University. Apart from achievements in the education sector, she has also founded an organization to help low-income girls attend college.

Sally Nuamah is on the education sector on Forbes 30 under 30 2019 list play

Sally Nuamah is on the education sector on Forbes 30 under 30 2019 list

(forbes)

Michelle Mbekeani

29-year-old Malawian-American is a policy advisor for the Cook County State Attorney's office. Her  report on harmful policing policies in Chicago Public Schools that made way for a new state law.

Michelle Mbekeani managed to change harmful policing policies in Chicago Public Schools  play

Michelle Mbekeani managed to change harmful policing policies in Chicago Public Schools 

(forbes)

 

Nedal Ahmed

This 29-year-old senior copywriter with Droga5, a global advertising agency, is from Libya. Her achievements include working on Emmy-winning "The Talk," and #OneGoodReason, an anti-smoking campaign for CVS praised by Michelle Obama.

Nedal Ahmed is featured in the Marketing &amp; Advertising sector play

Nedal Ahmed is featured in the Marketing & Advertising sector

(forbes)

 

Shamrock Frimpong

The 27-year-old Ghanaian social entrepreneur is behind Cocoa360, an award-winning enterprise. The mission is to "transform farming communities and facilitate access to education and healthcare through cocoa plantations.

Gregory Rockson

Rockson is from Ghana. He co-founded mPharma, along with Daniel Shoukimas, and James Finucane. This startup offers accessible and affordable healthcare to almost 30,000 patients every month. Headquartered in Ghana, it has $12 million in funding.

Gregory Rockson co-founded mPharma with Daniel Shoukimas, and James Finucane play

Gregory Rockson co-founded mPharma with Daniel Shoukimas, and James Finucane

(forbes)

 

