news

Forbes has released its yearly 30 Under 30 list for 2019.

Every year, young groundbreakers from media, art & style, food & drink, education, science, music, sports, healthcare and a number of other industries are recognised.

Describing this year's selection process, the magazine wrote: "The list features 600 trailblazers in 20 industries. Choosing these honorees among thousands of nominees is long and daunting, a three-layer process that relies on the knowledge and authority of our wide-reaching community, skilled reporters and expert judges. The final product: a collection of bold risk-takers putting a new twist on the old tools of the trade."

— Forbes Under 30 (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

With the average age of 26.8, and over 55 per cent being founders or co-founders, this edition features 8 Nigerians as well as accomplished people from parts of Africa.

Here are the African trailblazers who made the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2019:

Joy Buolamwini

The 28-year-old is a Ghanaian-American computer scientist and digital activist who founded the Algorithmic Justice League. It identifies biases in algorithms. She is featured in the enterprise and technology section.

Sally Nuamah

This Ghanaian-American is a 29-year-old professor at Duke University. Apart from achievements in the education sector, she has also founded an organization to help low-income girls attend college.

ALSO READ: These are the biggest health threats to African millennials

Michelle Mbekeani

29-year-old Malawian-American is a policy advisor for the Cook County State Attorney's office. Her report on harmful policing policies in Chicago Public Schools that made way for a new state law.

Nedal Ahmed

This 29-year-old senior copywriter with Droga5, a global advertising agency, is from Libya. Her achievements include working on Emmy-winning "The Talk," and #OneGoodReason, an anti-smoking campaign for CVS praised by Michelle Obama.

Shamrock Frimpong

The 27-year-old Ghanaian social entrepreneur is behind Cocoa360, an award-winning enterprise. The mission is to "transform farming communities and facilitate access to education and healthcare through cocoa plantations.

Gregory Rockson

Rockson is from Ghana. He co-founded mPharma, along with Daniel Shoukimas, and James Finucane. This startup offers accessible and affordable healthcare to almost 30,000 patients every month. Headquartered in Ghana, it has $12 million in funding.