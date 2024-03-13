Communication plays vital role in shaping modern society - Bawumia at Telecel launch

The Vice President unveiled the Telecel brand in the presence of a cross section of stakeholders including government and community representatives, media, industry leaders and customers.

The event, dubbed Platinum Night was an exclusive high-level event which offered the opportunity to senior stakeholders to know the brand.

He pointed the importance of telecommunications in today’s economy. He said, “Telecommunication plays a pivotal role in shaping our modern society. It bridges distances, connects people, and empowers communities. In today's fast-paced world, access to reliable and efficient communication is not just a luxury but a necessity for socioeconomic development. It is also critical to Ghana’s digitization agenda, and I am particularly pleased that Telecel Group has decided to invest in Ghana.

I believe it is testament to the conducive business environment created by deliberate and intentional policies by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government.”

Speaking at the brand unveil, the CEO of Telecel Group Moh Damush said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Telecel brand in Ghana, marking a significant milestone for Telecel and an opportunity to provide positive disruption, advancement, and innovation in Ghana. Telecel Group promises to put its heart and soul in the company, which is and will continue to be the flagship of Telecel in West Africa. As of today, Vodafone Ghana has become Telecel Ghana.”

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana said "Our business has evolved from offering basic telecommunication services to pioneering digital solutions across Ghana. This evolution was powered by our belief in innovation, commitment to excellence, and the vision to create a connected and empowered Ghana. We look forward to an exciting journey.”