Prices of Hausa koko and brukina increase sharply as cost of millet surges

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Millet porridge, commonly known as 'Hausa Koko', has become more expensive for consumers as the price of its main ingredient, millet, continues to rise.

Vendors report that a serving of porridge with extras like milk, peanuts, and bean fritters (koose) now costs at least GH₵15.

Luv Business investigated how the rising millet prices are also affecting Brukina sales in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region.

“This koko together with milk and groundnuts is 8 cedis,” Alima Sadia, a Hausa Koko vendor, told the Joynews team as she served her customers in Bomso, a suburb of the Oforikrom municipality.

Hausa Koko, a beloved and widely accessible breakfast choice for many Ghanaians, holds a special place in the local cuisine. Crafted from a blend of ground millet and traditional spices, this porridge is often paired with pastries like koose, adding a delicious touch to this morning staple. What was once the most affordable breakfast option on the Ghanaian menu has now turned into a costly luxury.

Alimatu Sadia, who has been selling Hausa Koko for the past two decades, has witnessed this shift firsthand.

“At first, we used to package the koko with fritters at 10 cedis, but now it’s selling at 15 cedis. That’s how much you pay for a satisfying meal,'' she said.

Millet is a staple grain in many Ghanaian households, especially in the northern regions, where it features in a variety of traditional dishes. Its gritty texture brings a unique satisfaction when made into Brukina, a local smoothie of millet and milk. However, this snack has also experienced a sharp increase in price.

“These used to sell at 3, 4, and 7 cedis. But because the price of millet has shot up, they are now selling at 10 cedis and 5 cedis. We no longer sell at 3 cedis,” said Gifty, a Brukina vendor at Ayigya.

The rising prices of these meals are due to both the scarcity and the soaring cost of key ingredients like millet and beans. Millet alone has seen a 120% increase in market price, jumping from 500 to 1,200 cedis.

In addition to millet, the sharp rise in prices of essential food items such as maize, rice, cooking oil, tomatoes, and onions has raised concerns about the government’s commitment to improving economic stability and reducing living costs. Despite assurances to curb inflation and enhance food security, many Ghanaians are feeling the strain of daily expenses as these staple goods become increasingly unaffordable.

The surging food costs highlight challenges in fulfilling promises of economic improvement, as citizens face heightened hardship with limited relief in sight. This situation has intensified public scrutiny of economic policies and increased demands for effective measures to stabilise prices and safeguard household welfare.

