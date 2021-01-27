The identification number replaces the TIN number with effect from April 1, 2021.

This was made known by Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner of GRA.

He stated that such a collaboration that was being embarked upon by the GRA and the National Identification Authority (NIA) will help the authorities to share important data and identify eligible taxpayers in the informal sector.

He said taxpayers will not spend time in acquiring TINs as they will use the Ghana Card Identity Number for tax purposes.

"The GRA in collaboration with the National Identification Authority and other relevant stakeholders is working to ensure that with effect from 1 April 2021, the Ghana card Unique Identification Number of the National Identification Authority replaces the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)," he stated.

According to him, "Taxpayers will, therefore, be required to use the Ghana Card Identity Number for tax purposes as well. This replacement of identification will enable the organisations to share important data and also help identify and rope ineligible taxpayers, especially in the informal sector. Taxpayers will also not spend time in acquiring TINs as they will use the Ghana Card Identity Number for tax purposes."