ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ghana government announces successful USD-denominated bonds exchange

Evans Effah

In a significant financial development, the Ghanaian government announced the results of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds exchange on August 30, 2023.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

This exchange program had opened on August 25, 2023, and was part of the country's efforts to navigate through the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended articles

The Ministry of Finance disclosed that approximately 92% of eligible bondholders had tendered their Eligible Bonds, as determined by the Central Securities Depository. This high participation rate demonstrated the strong response to the government's Invitation to Exchange.

The government expressed its satisfaction with the results, stating that it was a substantial achievement in line with their economic strategies for the post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG). These bonds' exchange is viewed as an essential step in managing the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic.

To facilitate the efficient settlement of the New Bonds, the government decided to extend the Settlement Date from the initially announced September 1, 2023, to September 4, 2023. This adjustment in the settlement schedule will also result in corresponding changes to the issue date, interest accrual schedules, and payment schedules for the New Bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's worth noting that apart from these changes in the settlement timeline, the terms and conditions of the Invitation to Exchange remain unaltered. As the Invitation Period has now expired, the government emphasized that it would not accept new tenders, revocations, or withdrawals.

Bondholders seeking further information or clarifications were encouraged to refer to the Exchange Memorandum or get in touch with the Central Securities Depository (CSD).

This successful exchange of USD-denominated bonds is seen as a positive step towards strengthening the country's economic resilience in the face of ongoing global challenges.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Cape Town, South Africa

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest