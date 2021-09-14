According to data from the Trade Ministry, about 150,000 direct jobs have been created so far, and 139,000 indirect jobs created.
Government has created 289,000 jobs from 106 1D1F factories - Deputy Minister
The Ministry of Trade and Industry has revealed that government has created 289,000 jobs from 106 factories under the flagship 1-District 1-Factory (1D1F) policy since its inception in 2017.
Meanwhile, the total number of 1D1F projects which have passed through the ministry and are at different stages of completion is 275.
The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, in an interview with Asaase radio said 60% of the factories were new, starting from scratch, while 40% were existing factories that needed some revamping.
“The 1D1F is a strategic initiative to boost the nation’s industrialization drive which would go a long way to bolster GDP,” Mr. Krapa said.
He further stated that the government will ensure these factories produce to meet world standards.
“We are trying to build them for the export market; they would not pass the export market if we do not ensure that the standards are at the right level.
"We also do not want them to get complacent, that is why from the onset, the ministry and its consultants are ensuring that whatever you are producing is meeting the right certification and standards for the domestic and export market,” Mr. Krapa said.
The deputy minister added that the 1D1F initiative seeks to change the structure of the nation’s economy from one which is dependent on import and export of raw material to one which is focused on manufacturing, value addition and export of processed goods by processing raw materials.
