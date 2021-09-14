Meanwhile, the total number of 1D1F projects which have passed through the ministry and are at different stages of completion is 275.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, in an interview with Asaase radio said 60% of the factories were new, starting from scratch, while 40% were existing factories that needed some revamping.

“The 1D1F is a strategic initiative to boost the nation’s industrialization drive which would go a long way to bolster GDP,” Mr. Krapa said.

He further stated that the government will ensure these factories produce to meet world standards.

“We are trying to build them for the export market; they would not pass the export market if we do not ensure that the standards are at the right level.

"We also do not want them to get complacent, that is why from the onset, the ministry and its consultants are ensuring that whatever you are producing is meeting the right certification and standards for the domestic and export market,” Mr. Krapa said.