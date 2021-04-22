Hyundai, KIA to establish assembly plants in Ghana in 2022 - Alan Kyerematen

According to the minister, barring any changes these automobile plants should be ready in 2022.
Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has revealed that South Korean Automobile giants, Hyundai and Kia have announced their intentions to also set up assembling plants in Ghana.
According to the minister, barring any changes these automobile plants should be ready in 2022.
“By the end of 2022, the Ghana Automotive Development Programme will lead to the establishment of four assembly plants; there will be some leading global auto manufacturing companies including Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kia and Hyundai in addition to the current vehicle assembly operations of Kantanka Automobile Limited, Volkswagen and Sinotruck” he disclosed in Accra.
This follows the Ghana Automotive Development Programme which is being led by the Ghanaian government and some global players.
Mr. Kyerematen announced to the German Corporation and other diplomats from the German Embassy at a meeting to sign a 540,000 euros grant for the establishment of an auto desk at the ministry and development of some selected industrial parks in the country.
He commended the German Government, noting that cooperation through the special initiative would support the One-Stop Automotive Programme Management Unit which coordinates the implementation of the Ghana Automotive Development Programme and serve as a One-Stop-Centre for auto assembly companies and other stakeholders in the auto industry.
