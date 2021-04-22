Hyundai, KIA to establish assembly plants in Ghana in 2022 - Alan Kyerematen

“By the end of 2022, the Ghana Automotive Development Programme will lead to the establishment of four assembly plants; there will be some leading global auto manufacturing companies including Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kia and Hyundai in addition to the current vehicle assembly operations of Kantanka Automobile Limited, Volkswagen and Sinotruck” he disclosed in Accra.

This follows the Ghana Automotive Development Programme which is being led by the Ghanaian government and some global players.

Mr. Kyerematen announced to the German Corporation and other diplomats from the German Embassy at a meeting to sign a 540,000 euros grant for the establishment of an auto desk at the ministry and development of some selected industrial parks in the country.