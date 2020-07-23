Mr. Ofori-Atta said during his presentation of the mid-year budget review to Parliament today.

“In the now-famous words of President Akufo-Addo, we know how to bring the economy back,” he said.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

President Akufo-Addo became a world favourite after a commanding speech during his COVID-19 national address in April.

“We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life,” the President declared.

The Finance Minister said, although government is doing its best to hold the economy, things will not be easy.

He said the pandemic has had a negative effect on the world economy and Ghana’s economy has been no different.

“COVID-19 pandemic is far more than a crisis and Ghana’s economy hasn’t been spared. We must not and will not be daunted by this crisis…the predicted, long lasting effects of this pandemic suggests that 2020 and beyond will be difficult. Ghana will therefore need a courageous and competent government. We have proved, over time, that we are better managers of the economy.

“Let us be in no doubt that Africa is facing its first depression for 25 years, sadly after two decades of stable growth,” Mr. Ofori-Atta added.