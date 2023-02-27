ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Complete your SIM registration by March 10 or you will be disconnected - NCA

Evans Effah

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has warned that from March 10, 2023, they will disconnect subscribers who have not completed their SIM re-registration process.

Subscribers who’ve not completed SIM re-registration to be disconnected
According to a statement from the NCA, SIM card subscribers who refuse to complete the stage two of the registration process will be disconnected.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 27, 2023, the NCA thus gave subscribers who are yet to complete stage two of the registration process to do so by “Friday, 10 March 2023, failing which these SIMS will be deactivated from their network(s).”

The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to remind subscribers who have completed stage one (1) but not stage two (2) of their SIM registration, as part of the ongoing SIM registration exercise, to immediately do so or risk having their SIMs disconnected after 10th March 2023,” NCA said in a statement.

To reiterate, the importance of the SIM Registration Exercise is to develop and build a SIM database with integrity which will assist in curbing fraudulent activities. The NCA continues to urge all subscribers to complete their SIM registrations with their Ghana Cards to avoid deactivation.

The NCA began re-registration of SIM cards in October 2021, across the country to develop and build a SIM database with integrity which will assist in curbing fraudulent activities.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
