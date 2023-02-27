Complete your SIM registration by March 10 or you will be disconnected - NCA

In a statement issued on Monday, February 27, 2023, the NCA thus gave subscribers who are yet to complete stage two of the registration process to do so by “Friday, 10 March 2023, failing which these SIMS will be deactivated from their network(s).”

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to remind subscribers who have completed stage one (1) but not stage two (2) of their SIM registration, as part of the ongoing SIM registration exercise, to immediately do so or risk having their SIMs disconnected after 10th March 2023,” NCA said in a statement.

“To reiterate, the importance of the SIM Registration Exercise is to develop and build a SIM database with integrity which will assist in curbing fraudulent activities. The NCA continues to urge all subscribers to complete their SIM registrations with their Ghana Cards to avoid deactivation.”