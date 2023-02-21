Telecel Group completes agreement to acquire majority shares in Vodafone Ghana

Telecel is an Africa-focused telecommunication company, with a brand founded in 1986, operating primarily in Africa and converging telecommunication with fintech, e-commerce, and tech startups.

The completion of the agreement to acquire Vodafone Ghana by Telecel Group presents an opportunity for further innovation and continued delivery of unparalleled services to Ghanaians.

Operations of Vodafone Ghana and its three subsidiaries; National Communication Backbone Company Limited (Vodafone Wholesale), Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash), and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, will continue operations uninterrupted while embracing exciting new possibilities.

‘This acquisition is a testament to our enthusiasm and positive outlook for the Ghanaian market, which we view as a vital market with unlimited potential for digitalization and innovation in Africa.

Pulse Ghana

Telecel Group is eager to develop and bring forward-thinking offerings to our subscribers, enterprises, and communities in Ghana. We look forward to a transformation journey of Vodafone Ghana with the contribution and growth of its human capital. ‘stated Malek Atrissi, Telecel Group’s COO.