NCA explains why MTN was 'pressured' to adjust data and other service charges

The NCA clarifies that the SMP classification is not intended to stifle MTN's operations but to maintain a level playing field in the market.

By implementing measures like asymmetric interconnection rates, tariff parity, and technology neutrality, the NCA aims to foster competition, encourage innovation, and protect consumers' interests. These measures enable other operators to compete effectively, offer sustainable pricing, and invest in improving service quality.

Supporting its stance, the NCA cited a report by cable.co.uk, reviewed by the Authority, which ranked Ghana 3rd in Africa and 2nd in West Africa for the cheapest mobile internet data pricing. This ranking was part of a regular Billing Monitoring exercise conducted by the NCA.

The NCA assures consumers of its continued efforts to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure reliable internet access.

This comes amid the growing #DissolveNCAboard campaign voicing frustration over cost increases.

As a result, netizens claim the NCA instructed MTN to avoid having the lowest tariffs for any electronic communication services, aiming to make MTN less attractive to consumers.

