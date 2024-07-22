My govt will make Ghanaians buy phones on credit and pay ₵1 every month - Bawumia

He emphasised that this initiative would significantly enhance access to information and communication technology, bridging the digital divide and empowering more Ghanaians to participate in the digital economy. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve the technological landscape and foster economic growth.

Dr Bawumia stressed that access to smartphones is essential for modern living, providing opportunities for education, business, and social connection. He noted that many Ghanaians currently lack access to smartphones due to high costs, a barrier his government aims to eliminate through this innovative scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Access to smartphones is no longer a luxury but a necessity. It opens up opportunities for education, business, and staying connected with loved ones. By making smartphones affordable, we are not only enhancing connectivity but also fostering an environment where every Ghanaian can thrive in the digital age,” Dr Bawumia added.

Pulse Ghana

He further explained that the plan would involve partnerships with major phone manufacturers to ensure that the devices are available at low costs and on favourable payment terms. The initiative would also include measures to educate users on how to leverage smartphones for personal and professional development.

Dr. Bawumia is currently campaigning in the Savannah Region and he is expected to visit Bole, the hometown of his main contender, former President and now flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.