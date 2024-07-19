Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are blind to Ghana's economic crisis - Mahama

“Unfortunately, the people who have caused this economic crisis do not even realise there is a crisis,” Mr. Mahama noted.

Mr. further noted: “Because you hear them say they are the best government and even Nkrumah doesn’t compare, it shows they don’t even understand the situation in which Ghana is.”

He stressed the urgency of implementing immediate measures to address the economic challenges, criticising the government for delaying necessary actions.

“Because if they understood the situation, we are still five months to an election, there are urgent measures they can take to ameliorate the situation. You don’t go saying vote for me and when I come, I will do this or that; you can do it now,” Mr. Mahama emphasised.

Pulse Ghana

Highlighting the potential for prompt action, Mr. Mahama stated: “You say you will rationalise taxes, five months to an election, is enough time to rationalise taxes. All the promises you are making, you have enough time to start implementing them now but you say, no, vote for me first then I will come and do it. What they did in 2016, they can’t do again.”

Relatedly, Fitch Solutions, an International Research and data firm, has predicted a win for John Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 general elections in December.

The London-based firm which has been consistent with its forecast since last year argues that 54% of respondents surveyed tipped the former president as the winner in the upcoming presidential election.