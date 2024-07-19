Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are blind to Ghana's economic crisis - Mahama

During a mini durbar as part of his visit to the Chiefs and Elders of La-Bawuleshie and Mempeasem in the Ayawaso West Constituency, Mr. Mahama voiced his frustration with the government's handling of the economy.
The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for creating Ghana’s current economic crisis and for failing to recognise the severity of the situation.
Recommended articles
“Unfortunately, the people who have caused this economic crisis do not even realise there is a crisis,” Mr. Mahama noted.
Mr. further noted: “Because you hear them say they are the best government and even Nkrumah doesn’t compare, it shows they don’t even understand the situation in which Ghana is.”
He stressed the urgency of implementing immediate measures to address the economic challenges, criticising the government for delaying necessary actions.
“Because if they understood the situation, we are still five months to an election, there are urgent measures they can take to ameliorate the situation. You don’t go saying vote for me and when I come, I will do this or that; you can do it now,” Mr. Mahama emphasised.
Highlighting the potential for prompt action, Mr. Mahama stated: “You say you will rationalise taxes, five months to an election, is enough time to rationalise taxes. All the promises you are making, you have enough time to start implementing them now but you say, no, vote for me first then I will come and do it. What they did in 2016, they can’t do again.”
Relatedly, Fitch Solutions, an International Research and data firm, has predicted a win for John Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 general elections in December.
The London-based firm which has been consistent with its forecast since last year argues that 54% of respondents surveyed tipped the former president as the winner in the upcoming presidential election.
Fitch Solutions in its mid-year review for Sub-Saharan Africa explained that the current state of the economy will play a significant role in the choice of voters on December 7.