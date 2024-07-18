A vote for Mahama will take the country backwards – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

“Mahama is the only president who was not honoured by Ghanaians. All the other presidents, Rawlings, Kufuor, including myself, have been honoured with a second term in office. Mahama is the only one who was voted out of office after just one term. Today, Mahama says he wants a return to power. Do we want to go backwards as a country? I believe not. So I implore you to be active in the upcoming campaign activities and give your all to support Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.

“Which one do you prefer, an unsuccessful president or a successful vice president? The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has demonstrated that he’ll move this country further in development when he becomes president. Let no one deceive you, the one who is competent is the one who is given the job. Mahama failed to deliver as president, so he should not be elected back to power.”

Pulse Ghana

The President expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia has the potential to lead Ghana with effective policies and transform the country.

Relatedly, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his Free SHS policy.

Addressing his congregation, the outspoken pastor acknowledged that despite his disagreements with President Akufo-Addo, he recognises the president's achievements, particularly the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

“Honestly, Nana Akufo-Addo has done a great job. Although I have a grudge against him, I must admit that he has performed well in his role. Do you remember when God spoke through me to him, mentioning something about fruits? It has come to pass. Some prominent people even pointed this out to me and I think that the Free SHS initiative he introduced is one of those fruits, and it has been a tremendous help to many.”