Mahama condemns 'disgraceful and shadowy journalism' by some media houses

His condemnation comes in response to reports and articles he claims are misleading and biased.
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised pro-government media outlets, Asaase Radio and the Daily Guide, for what he describes as "disgraceful and shadowy journalism."
Recommended articles
Mahama criticised these media houses for unethical journalism practices, specifically accusing them of deliberately concocting stories that allege he sought assistance from the Russian government for the 2024 election.
He emphasised the importance of responsible journalism and called out these outlets for their lack of integrity and professionalism.
According to Mahama, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relied on misinformation and disinformation over the past eight years to obscure the corrupt, deplorable, disrespectful, and incompetent administration that has led many Ghanaians into hardship.
In a statement signed and issued by his special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama noted that he became aware of a syndication of falsehoods written by NPP propagandists, passed off as news articles in various NPP tabloids and propaganda outlets, including Asaase Radio and the Daily Guide.
He stated that Asaase Radio and its affiliates were established as conduits for government propaganda.
He added that figures like George Andah and Wilberforce Asare, who spread falsehoods, should remember that journalism comes with ethical responsibilities.
Mahama criticised Asaase Radio for joining the Daily Guide and the Ministry of Information's "fake news factory" by fabricating stories that claim he is in Russia to solicit financial and technical support for the 2024 elections.
He emphasised that the information and evidence of his presence in Moscow is public knowledge and that his visit was to launch the Russian language translation of his widely acclaimed memoir, 'My First Coup D’etat' and 'Other Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa', at the Russian Academy of Sciences, as reported by responsible news outlets and on his social media handles.