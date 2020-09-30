When you buy one, you are essentially lending money to the government of Ghana.

It is one of the safest forms of investment because they are backed by the Ghana government and are considered risk-free.

Upon maturity of one’s investment, the government will repay the amount it borrowed (your investment) with the determined interest rate given at the time of the investment.

Despite the high demand for T-Bills, a lot of people do not have a good idea of what they actually are.

Any company can buy treasury bills. However, one can buy T-Bills for a minor and hold it in trust for him or her. It can also be held in trust for family members, friends or organizations.

Pulse.com.gh presents 9 things you need to know about T-Bills as an investor.