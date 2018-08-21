news

Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended the Akufo-Addo administration for the double track system of admission into Senior High School.

The system, which government says is only temporary to create space to admit more students, will last for at least seven years in order for more infrastructure to be built.

The former Nigerian minister and now a board member of micro-blogging site Twitter, praised President Akufo-Addo for being bold and doing things differently.

Okonjo-Iweala served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria under the leadership of president Olusegun Obasanjo and president Umaru Musa Yaradu'a respectively.

"So inspired that the Government of Ghana is adopting the double intake system for Senior High School entrants starting in September 2018 to take care of the large numbers of new entrants due to the free Secondary Education Policy," she tweeted.

"Congratulations to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his team for being bold enough to do things differently!"

Her father, Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, first proposed the double intake system when he was Education Advisor to the then PNDC regime.

According to her, the Rawlings PNDC regime who "partially implemented this policy."

"The double intake system was first proposed by my father, Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, in the 1980’s when he was Education Advisor to the then PNDC Government of Ghana who also partially implemented this policy," she noted.

She was the Managing Director of the World Bank (2007-2011) and chairs the Board of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).

In July 2018, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was named on the board of Twitter Inc.

In July 2017, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was named an independent non-executive director at Standard Chartered Plc in the United Kingdom.