Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Ex Nigerian minister commends Akufo-Addo for double track system


Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Ex-finance minister of Nigeria commends Akufo-Addo for double track system

The system, which government says is only temporary to create space to admit more students, will last for at least seven years in order for more infrastructure to be built.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended the Akufo-Addo administration for the double track system of admission into Senior High School.

The system, which government says is only temporary to create space to admit more students, will last for at least seven years in order for more infrastructure to be built.

READ MORE:  Double-track system won’t fail – Akufo-Addo

The former Nigerian minister and now a board member of micro-blogging site Twitter, praised President Akufo-Addo for being bold and doing things differently.

Okonjo-Iweala served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria under the leadership of president Olusegun Obasanjo and president Umaru Musa Yaradu'a respectively.

"So inspired that the Government of Ghana is adopting the double intake system for Senior High School entrants starting in September 2018 to take care of the large numbers of new entrants due to the free Secondary Education Policy," she tweeted.

"Congratulations to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his team for being bold enough to do things differently!"

Her father, Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, first proposed the double intake system when he was Education Advisor to the then PNDC regime.

According to her, the Rawlings PNDC regime who "partially implemented this policy."

"The double intake system was first proposed by my father, Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, in the 1980’s when he was Education Advisor to the then PNDC Government of Ghana who also partially implemented this policy," she noted.

She was the Managing Director of the World Bank (2007-2011) and chairs the Board of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).

READ MORE: Only 400 Senior High Schools will run double-track system – Napo

In July 2018, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was named on the board of Twitter Inc.

In July 2017, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was named an independent non-executive director at Standard Chartered Plc in the United Kingdom.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Education in Ghana: WAEC denies releasing BECE results Education in Ghana WAEC denies releasing BECE results
Educationist: Profile of Anis Haffar Educationist Profile of Anis Haffar
Kumasi Demonstration: Conti, Katanga present petition to Otumfuo over hall conversion Kumasi Demonstration Conti, Katanga present petition to Otumfuo over hall conversion
Sad News: One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG contestants drown Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG contestants drown
Prize Winners: Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams Prize Winners Ghanaians top the world in ACCA exams
Hall Conversion: Katanga alumni vow to fight conversion of KNUST halls Hall Conversion Katanga alumni vow to fight conversion of KNUST halls

Recommended Videos

Local News: KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls Local News KNUST meet Asantehene over plans to convert them to mixed halls
University Of Ghana: UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project University Of Ghana UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project
Mary Chiney-Hesse: First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in Mary Chiney-Hesse First female chancellor for university of Ghana to be sworn-in



Top Articles

1 Sad News One body found, other missing as two Miss USAG contestants drownbullet
2 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in Ghana in 2017bullet
3 National Service No reposting; stay wherever you are posted – NSS to...bullet
4 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
5 Senior High School WAEC releases 2018 WASSCE resultsbullet
6 Education in Ghana WAEC denies releasing BECE resultsbullet
7 Hall Conversion Katanga alumni vow to fight conversion of...bullet
8 Education GNPC Foundation 2018/19 Local Postgraduate...bullet
9 Sad News AkiOla death story: Professor Amponsah dead,...bullet
10 Prize Winners Ghanaians top the world in ACCA examsbullet

Related Articles

Secondary Education Free SHS increases interest in BECE resit
Boarding Grant Arrears CHASS begs government to pay boarding grants arrears
Free SHS Double-track system won’t fail – Akufo-Addo
Education Degree holders not qualified to teach at SHS – GES warns
Attending SHS Basic things you need in your chop box as first year student
University of Ghana UG hit with $160m judgment debt
Judgement Debt UG in $160 million 'judgement debt' over Africa Integras Project
In Northern Region Tamale University staff indicted for supervising illegal abortions by students
Final Warning UTAG gives gov't last chance to pay book, research allowances
Free SHS Only 400 Senior High Schools will run double-track system – Napo

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet
3 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet

Student

Free SHS increases interest in BECE resit
Secondary Education Free SHS increases interest in BECE resit
KNUST converts all single-sex halls into mixed halls
Hall Conversion KNUST converts all single-sex halls into mixed halls
Profile All you need to know about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Senior High School 6 things you should know before going to SHS