FA writes Liverpool over Gakpo's 'I belong to Jesus' celebration

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association (FA) despite displaying a religious message during his goal celebration in the Reds’ 5-1 victory over Tottenham, a result that secured their 2024/2025 Premier League title.

The 25-year-old Dutch international, who netted Liverpool’s third goal, lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt with the phrase "I belong to Jesus", a gesture echoing Kaká’s famous celebration in the 2007 Champions League final.

Liverpool proactively reached out to the FA following the match.

A spokesperson for the governing body confirmed that while Gakpo has been reminded of Rule A4 of the kit and advertising regulations which bans religious, political, or personal slogans on equipment or clothing, no further sanctions will be imposed.

The FA’s stance aligns with Law 4 of the IFAB’s Laws of the Game, which states:

Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, or personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.

For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA.

This incident mirrors a December 2024 case involving Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi, who received two FA reminders after displaying "I love Jesus" and "Jesus loves you" on his rainbow armband during the Premier League’s Stonewall charity campaign.

With the FA opting for an educational approach rather than punishment, Gakpo remains eligible for Liverpool’s remaining matches this season.