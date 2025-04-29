Basintale picks between Ronaldo & Messi, reveals saddest moment in Ghanaian football

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has weighed in on the long-standing debate over who stands as the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The two football icons have dominated global football discussions for over a decade, with fans and analysts often divided on who holds the edge.

Basintale, however, has made his stance clear.

While acknowledging Lionel Messi’s extraordinary talent and global achievements, Basintale revealed that the Argentine maestro is not his personal favourite.

Instead, he expressed deep admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, citing the Portuguese star’s impact on his football fandom since his early days of following the sport.

During an interview with GHOne TV, when pressed to choose between the two legends, Basintale paused briefly before decisively stating, "Messi or Ronaldo? Ronaldo."

Beyond the GOAT debate, Basintale also shared his most heartbreaking moment in Ghanaian football—Asamoah Gyan’s infamous penalty miss against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Watch video of his picks

Basintale vows not to renew Zoomlion contract

In a separate development, Malik Basintale has pledged to block the renewal of the contentious management service agreement between the YEA and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

He described the existing contract—which compensates workers with as little as GHS 250—as unacceptable, labelling the previous administration’s decision to uphold it as "evil".

His declaration follows sustained pressure from investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who has been vocal in opposing the contract’s renewal.

Awuni’s social media campaign highlighted the meagre wages paid under the agreement, which fall below Ghana’s minimum wage standards, particularly in comparison to the mining sector.

In a firm commitment, Basintale stated:

All my life, I have fought for integrity and for the betterment of the youth and the people of Ghana. For seven years and nine months, the NPP renewed the Zoomlion contract in its current state, paying Ghanaian youth/workers just GHC 250.

He further emphasised the new administration’s stance under His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, asserting:

His Excellency @JDMahama has come to review, reset, and bring Ghana back on track. This includes ensuring that every worker is paid fairly for their labour.

Concluding with a solemn vow, Basintale declared:

I promise, on my honour, as I stand by the grave of my late father, not to renew this contract in its current state or form. It is evil for the previous government to have committed to such an agreement, and I shall stop it.