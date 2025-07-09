10 Football players banned for sports betting

Sports betting scandals continue to rock football, with several high-profile players facing serious consequences for breaking gambling rules.

The Football Association's regulations are crystal clear: players cannot bet on football matches, ask others to place bets for them, or share inside information that could give punters an unfair advantage.

These rules exist to protect the integrity of the beautiful game, but numerous professionals have fallen foul of them over the years. From lengthy suspensions to hefty fines, the punishments have been severe and career-damaging.

1. Ivan Toney - 8-Month Ban

Ivan Toney

England striker Ivan Toney was banned from football for hundreds of betting breaches, resulting in an eight-month suspension between May 2023 and January 2024. The Brentford striker admitted to 232 breaches of FA betting rules, with offences committed between February 2017 and January 2021.

He was also fined £50,000 and openly admitted to struggling with gambling addiction during the investigation. Toney's case became one of the most serious in Premier League history, costing him his place in England's World Cup squad and significant earnings.

2. Sandro Tonali - 10-Month Ban

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United's £55 million summer signing received a 10-month ban from the Italian Football Federation in 2023. The former AC Milan midfielder admitted to betting on his own team winning matches.

His original three-year ban was reduced due to his cooperation with investigators. Tonali missed the remainder of Newcastle's 2023/24 campaign and Italy's Euro 2024 participation, though he was allowed to continue training with his club.

3. Joey Barton - 18-Month Ban

Joey Barton

The controversial midfielder received an 18-month ban in 2017 for placing 1,260 bets on football matches over a decade. Barton's betting activity spanned from 2006 to 2016, covering his time at Manchester City, Manchester United, QPR, Burnley, and Marseille.

He bet on 42 matches involving his own teams, though he didn't play in those games. The ban was later reduced to 13 months on appeal but effectively ended his playing career.

4. Daniel Sturridge - 4-Month Ban

Daniel Sturridge

The former England striker received a four-month worldwide ban in 2020 and was fined £150,000. Sturridge was found guilty of providing his brother with insider information about a potential move to Sevilla in 2018, which was then used for betting purposes.

Although the transfer never happened, the FA ruled that sharing such information violated their regulations. His Turkish club Trabzonspor terminated his contract following the ban.

5. Kieran Trippier - 10-Week Ban

Kieran Trippier

The Newcastle captain was banned for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 in 2020 for revealing his transfer to Atletico Madrid in a WhatsApp group. One of his friends used this information to place successful bets, even though Trippier wasn't aware of the betting activity.

The England international's punishment highlighted how even innocent information sharing can lead to serious consequences.

6. Harry Toffolo - 5-Month Suspended Ban

Harry Toffolo

The Nottingham Forest defender was charged with 375 betting breaches between 2014 and 2017 while playing for Norwich City and various loan clubs.

Toffolo received a suspended five-month ban and was fined nearly £21,000 after admitting to the offences. His case demonstrated how lower-league players are also subject to the same strict rules.

7. Andros Townsend - 4-Month Ban (Reduced to 1 Month)

Andros Townsend

The former England winger was initially banned for four months and fined £18,000 in 2013 for betting violations while at Tottenham. His ban was reduced to one month due to his cooperation and commitment to addressing his gambling issues.

Townsend voluntarily withdrew from England Under-21 duty and underwent treatment for gambling problems.

8. Wayne Shaw - 8-Week Ban

Wayne Shaw

The former Sutton United goalkeeper became famous for eating a pie during their FA Cup match against Arsenal in 2017 but was banned for intentionally influencing betting markets. Shaw was found guilty of betting-related offences and received an eight-week ban plus a £375 fine.

His case showed how even non-league players face serious consequences for breaking betting rules.

9. Lucas Paqueta - Ongoing Case

Lucas Paqueta

West Ham's Brazilian midfielder faces the most serious charges yet, with the FA seeking a lifetime ban.

Reports suggest that around 60 individuals in Brazil wagered amounts between £7 and £400 on him getting carded in those games, leading to total winnings of £100,000. Paqueta denies all wrongdoing, and his three-week hearing began in March 2025.

The case involves allegations of deliberately seeking yellow cards to influence betting markets.

MUST READ: Why Thomas Partey can sign for new club despite rape charges

10. Martin Demichelis - £22,000 Fine

Martin Demichelis - [Reuters].

The former Manchester City defender was fined £22,000 for placing 29 bets over three weeks in 2016. Unlike others on this list, Demichelis avoided a ban and received only a formal warning.