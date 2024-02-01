ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment

5 times Berla Mundi made Ghana proud hosting international events

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghanaian broadcaster, Berla Mundi, has consistently showcased her hosting prowess on the global stage, leaving an indelible mark in various international events.

Berla Mundi at Global Citizen Festival , Paris
With her announcement as host of the prestigious 66th Grammy's African Nominee Brunch, we take a look at five instances where Berla Mundi made Ghana proud as host and attendee of popular international events.

In 2022, Berla Mundi was chosen to host the 10th edition of the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, commemorating Ghana's 65th anniversary of independence.

The festival, held at the Black Star Square, attracted over 20,000 fans and featured performances by American R&B icons Usher and SZA.

Berla Mundi co-hosted alongside other distinguished personalities, including Danai Gurira, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Global Citzen Festival Accra
Berla Mundi traveled to Los Angeles to host the inaugural African Nominee Brunch organized by GUBA enterprise in collaboration with the Recording Academy.

The event, preceding the Grammy Awards, saw Berla Mundi engaging with renowned African artists such as Nomcebo Zikode and Rocky Dawuni.

Berla Mundi graced the inaugural Gitex Africa event, the largest Tech Show in Africa's history, held in Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023. Taking on moderating duties on the #ELEVATESTAGE, Berla immersed herself in the world of groundbreaking startups and remarkable ideas.

Berla Mundi at Gitex Africa
Berla Mundi hosted the Global Citizen Festival under the theme #PowerOurPlanet at the foot of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 22, 2023.

Alongside co-host Liz Wathuti, Berla introduced talented Nigerian musician Ayra Starr to the audience, contributing to the festival's star-studded lineup.

Berla Mundi at Global Citizen Paris
This event although not hosted by Berla Mundi, she was invited to the TIME 100 African Summit organized by Bodernation and TIME 100, celebrating TIME Magazine's centenary.

She shared how excited she was about discussions on women empowerment and Modern Africa, Berla Mundi showcased her enthusiasm for the incredible opportunities available on the continent.

Berla Mundi at Time 100 Summit
Berla Mundi's remarkable hosting contributions have not only amplified Ghana's presence but have also solidified her as a global ambassador for African talent and culture.

She is set to host the 2024 Grammy Nominee Brunch in Los Angeles on February 3, 2024 which will add to her achievement as a media powerhouse in Ghana.

