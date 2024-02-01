5 times Berla Mundi made Ghana proud hosting international events

1. Global Citizen Festival 2022 in Accra

In 2022, Berla Mundi was chosen to host the 10th edition of the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, commemorating Ghana's 65th anniversary of independence.

The festival, held at the Black Star Square, attracted over 20,000 fans and featured performances by American R&B icons Usher and SZA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berla Mundi co-hosted alongside other distinguished personalities, including Danai Gurira, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Pulse Ghana

2. Grammy African Nominee Brunch 2023 in Los Angeles

Berla Mundi traveled to Los Angeles to host the inaugural African Nominee Brunch organized by GUBA enterprise in collaboration with the Recording Academy.

The event, preceding the Grammy Awards, saw Berla Mundi engaging with renowned African artists such as Nomcebo Zikode and Rocky Dawuni.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Gitex Africa Event in Morocco, 2023

Berla Mundi graced the inaugural Gitex Africa event, the largest Tech Show in Africa's history, held in Morocco from May 31 to June 2, 2023. Taking on moderating duties on the #ELEVATESTAGE, Berla immersed herself in the world of groundbreaking startups and remarkable ideas.

Pulse Ghana

4. Global Citizen #PowerOurPlanet 2023 in Paris

Berla Mundi hosted the Global Citizen Festival under the theme #PowerOurPlanet at the foot of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside co-host Liz Wathuti, Berla introduced talented Nigerian musician Ayra Starr to the audience, contributing to the festival's star-studded lineup.

Pulse Ghana

5. Time Magazine at 100, 2023 - African Summit

This event although not hosted by Berla Mundi, she was invited to the TIME 100 African Summit organized by Bodernation and TIME 100, celebrating TIME Magazine's centenary.

She shared how excited she was about discussions on women empowerment and Modern Africa, Berla Mundi showcased her enthusiasm for the incredible opportunities available on the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi's remarkable hosting contributions have not only amplified Ghana's presence but have also solidified her as a global ambassador for African talent and culture.