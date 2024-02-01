This highly anticipated event, slated for February 3rd, 2024, in Los Angeles, serves as an official side event to the main Grammy Awards ceremony and celebrates the achievements of African artists nominated for the coveted golden gramophones.
Berla Mundi set to host 66th Grammy's African Nominee Brunch in Los Angeles
Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is gearing up to once again to grace the stage as the host of the prestigious 66th Grammy's African Nominee Brunch.
Following her successful hosting stint at last year's brunch, Mundi will reprise her role, bringing her signature charm and wit to the gathering.
Her previous interactions with renowned artists like South Africa's Nomcebo Zikode and Ghana's Rocky Dawuni left a lasting impression, and her return is eagerly awaited by both attendees and audiences.
This year's brunch promises to be even more vibrant, with a star-studded guest list curated by GUBA, the event's organizers, led by the esteemed Lady Dentaa Amoateng .
Joining the celebration will be Nigerian music sensation Davido, South African Amapiano maestro Musa Keys, and acclaimed British-Ghanaian record producer Juls, alongside many other prominent figures.
News of Mundi's return as host sparked excitement, with the TV3 personality taking to Instagram to share her enthusiasm.
"Looking forward to this," she commented on GUBA's announcement post, reflecting her eagerness to be at the helm of this prestigious event for the second time.
The brunch extends beyond Ghanaian borders, recognizing and celebrating the diverse tapestry of African musical talent.
This year's Grammy nominations saw a strong showing from the continent, with artists like Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Tyla all vying for awards in various categories. Burna Boy leads the pack with four nominations, while Davido follows closely with three.
The newly introduced "Best African Performance" category has also garnered much attention, with Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr, and Tyla securing their first-ever Grammy nods.
