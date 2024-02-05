American rapper, Busta Rhymes reveals plans to visit Ghana in 2024

However, he expressed his determination to make the trip during the upcoming holidays.

"While Dave Chappelle wanted me to come to Ghana last year, I had other engagements, so I couldn't. The plan is to come this year, during the holidays. I cannot promise, but the goal is to come to Ghana this year," Busta Rhymes shared during the interview with Berla Mundi.

In addition to his travel plans, Busta Rhymes delved into his recent collaboration with Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy on the track "Roboshotta," featured on his eleventh studio album, Blockbusta.

The album, released on November 24, 2023, through his Conglomerate Entertainment label with distribution by Epic Records, showcases Busta Rhymes' versatility and creativity.