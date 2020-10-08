That’s not always the case, though, and the story of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is the perfect example.

While Culkin was a child star in his childhood after starring in the movie Home Alone, his adulthood was shrouded in a bit of controversy after he reportedly started doing drugs.

In Ghana, we are fortunate to have some child stars who have maintained their status and grown to be amazing adults.

Below are six child stars who have grown to become role models to many young ones:

Abraham Attah

Ghanaian teen sensation Abraham Attah has moved from grace to grace since starring in the movie Beasts of No Nation in 2015.

Five years on, he has now relocated to the United States where he currently schools. For his role as Agu, a child soldier in Beasts of No Nation, Attah was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.

He has since been featured in the Marvel Studios film Spider-Man: Homecoming, while he is also an Ambassador for the Free Education Policy in Ghana.

Evelyn Addo

Evelyn Addo is the adorable little girl who played Nina in the popular TV series ‘Home Sweet Home’ back in the day.

She emerged in the Ghanaian film industry like a volcano and was the toast of many movie enthusiasts. She’s currently 27 years old and recently featured in the ‘Cocoa Brown’ TV series as Jane.

Aaron Adatsi

Aaron Adatsi was featured in a local drama that caught the attention of many. The then child actor is all grown now.

Aaron became the center of the YOLO TV series, which really endeared him to many young movie lovers. In 2018, he featured in SideChick Gang, a melodrama Ghanaian movie which is on Netflix.

Clara Benson

Clara Benson aka Maame Serwaa

Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, started as a child actress in the Kumawood movie industry.

She has grown to be incredibly beautiful and continues to be the fan favorite. Maame Serwaa has featured in many movies, making her one of the best-paid actresses in Ghana. Two years ago, she signed a bumper deal with Silvanus Records, and arts and entertainment conglomerate.

Rahim Banda

Rahim got introduced into acting by his father and movie producer Ahmed Banda, popularly known as Bandex.

He is one of the few child actors in the Ghanaian movie industry who continue to break barriers. Rahim attended the Ghana National College in Cape Coast and is also a Free SHS Ambassador in Ghana.

Awal Mohammed

Awal Mohammed was the second runner-up in the maiden edition of TV3’s Talented Kids and he rose to prominence when was just a 12-year old.

He is often tagged as Sarkodie’s successor due to the similarities in their rap flow and even has a collaboration with the BET award winner. Awal is still into music and has a couple of street hits.