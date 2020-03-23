Ghana has recorded 24 cases so far with one fatality and the government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo has put measures in place to curb the pandemic.

From closing down public and private schools, closing all boarders, banning public and social gathering to disinfecting major markets in Accra, the government is putting in a lot of efforts to fight COVID-19.

However, the fight isn’t done by the government alone. Some celebrities have joined forces or made individual approach towards the fight against the pandemic. While some are using their social media platforms to create awareness, others are going extra mile to fight the disease.

We share with you seven (7) Ghanaian celebrities who are helping the government of Ghana to fight the novel coronavirus.

D-Black

Club Onyx, a nightclub owned by D-Black – the first Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for a BET Award – closed its doors to clients following the President’s directive.

The Manager of Onyx, Emmanuel, told Happy FM that: “We spoke to the staff of Onyx on Sunday after the President issued the directive banning all social gatherings. And we have not opened for business yet.”

Aside from sacrificing his finance to help the government achieve his goal, he is using his social media platforms to educate his fans about the spread and prevention of the virus.

Criss Waddle

The AMG Business label boss actually took a step further in the fight against coronavirus by becoming the first celebrity to distribute free hand sanitisers to people in his community, Tema, through courier service.

In addition, he promised to provide face masks and hand sanitisers to a hospital in Konongo – a town in Ashanti Region – which lack some.

Wiyaala

While others were educating fans with foreign language, Wiyaala took it upon herself to educate her fans with her native Sisaala language. She did this through a minute video she shared on her Instagram page. She is the fourth Ghanaian celebrity to do this. Edem started it, followed by Xandy Kamel and Salma Mumin.

Shatta Wale

The controversial dancehall musician followed Criss Waddle’s move by supplying thousand hand sanitisers to fans in Accra.

What more? He has promised to hold a free online concert dubbed ‘Faith Concert’ for fans to clear the boredom during the quarantined period.

Salma Mumin

The award-winning actress and entrepreneur joined Edem and Wiyaala to educate fans in Ghanaian local dialects. Shortly after rapper Edem made the call, Salma followed up by recording a video in Twi telling fans about the symptoms and precautionary measures on coronavirus. Her video which she released on her Instagram account went viral.

Edem

The VRMG imprint owner was the first Ghanaian celebrity to use his local dialect to educate fans about the symptoms and precautionary measures of the novel coronavirus. In addition, he has promised to hold a free online concert to help fans escape boredom during the quarantine period.

Gloria Sarfo

She was the only woman who competed with Criss Waddle and Shatta Wale, and she did it better. The bold and sassy actress took it upon herself to deliver free hand sanitisers plus soaps to her fans in and outside Accra.