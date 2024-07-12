British-Ghanaian MP Abena Oppong-Asare appointed secretary of UK Cabinet (VIDEO)

"Welcome to Abena Oppong-Asare MP @abenaopp, appointed as a Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office," the office wrote via its handle.

Abena Oppong-Asare Pulse Ghana

Born in the UK to Ghanaian parents, Abena Oppong-Asare was first elected MP for Erith and Thamesmead in 2019 and was recently re-elected for another term.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is reported to be actively involved in the British-Ghanaian community.

In a statement published on her official website, the MP expressed delight at her appointment and the opportunity to be integral in her party's government after over a decade in opposition.

"Over 14 long years, successive Conservative Governments failed to deliver for our country, holding back communities like ours. When I spoke to residents across Erith and Thamesmead, I lost count of the number of times people exasperatedly said to me that 'nothing in this country works anymore.' This needed to change.

"That's why I'm so proud to have campaigned and to have helped elect a Labour Government. Labour was elected on a manifesto of change and to deliver a mission-driven government that will rebuild our economy, our public services, and trust in politics. I will continue to work hard to help deliver on these promises and bring these much-needed changes to our community.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am also honoured to have been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office. After 5 years of sitting on the Opposition benches, I am now privileged to have the opportunity to deliver real change as a member of the government to improve the lives of everyone across the country," she stated.

The Cabinet office secretary, also known as the Cabinet secretary, is the most senior civil service adviser to the Prime Minister and Cabinet in the UK government.