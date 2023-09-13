ADVERTISEMENT
Being faithful in marriage is very hard; women are like Delilah – RMD

Dorcas Agambila

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), has admitted that it is “very hard” for entertainers to be faithful in marriage.

Nigerian movie veteran Richard Mofe Damijo [Instagram/RichardMofeDamijo]
He said married male celebrities are often targeted by desperate ladies who aim to lure them into infidelity.

The 62-year-old thespian stated this in the latest episode of the Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast, hosted by comedian Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface

He likened women to Delilah and Jezebel in the Bible who overpower men with their seduction.

RMD, as he is otherwise known, acknowledged that, fidelity can be challenging especially for men in the entertainment industry due to the nature of their work.

He said they are sometimes required to kiss or be in compromising situations with actresses, which he explained requires a lot of self control to stay in character.

However, he emphasized the importance of constantly reminding oneself of the institution of marriage and the reasons for choosing to be a part of it.

RMD is of strong opinion that, marriage is beautiful hence one should not put themselves in situations that would bring a strain on the union.

He highlighted the need for open communication, contentment, commitment, and a strong sense of purpose for a sustainable relationship.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
