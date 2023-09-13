Being faithful in marriage is very hard; women are like Delilah – RMD

The 62-year-old thespian stated this in the latest episode of the Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast, hosted by comedian Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface

He likened women to Delilah and Jezebel in the Bible who overpower men with their seduction.

RMD, as he is otherwise known, acknowledged that, fidelity can be challenging especially for men in the entertainment industry due to the nature of their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they are sometimes required to kiss or be in compromising situations with actresses, which he explained requires a lot of self control to stay in character.

However, he emphasized the importance of constantly reminding oneself of the institution of marriage and the reasons for choosing to be a part of it.

RMD is of strong opinion that, marriage is beautiful hence one should not put themselves in situations that would bring a strain on the union.