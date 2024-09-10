Adjetey Anang joins Hollywood to mourn James Earl Jones, who died at age 93

According to his agent Barry McPherson, Jones died early Monday morning, surrounded by his family. Throughout his illustrious 60-year career, Jones became one of the most revered actors in stage, film, and television.
James Earl Jones, the iconic American actor best known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars, has passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Dutchess County, New York.
He amassed nearly 200 screen credits and was recognised as one of the few entertainers to achieve the prestigious EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (Honorary), and Tony Award.
James Earl Jones' death has brought tears to actors across the globe, including Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, who shared Viola Davis' tribute that said " What. A. Life!!! A life of electrifying EXCELLENCE!! You were the gold standard...the gravitas, the guts, sweat, strength, & vulnerability.... Every character was towering & heroic. You were anointed. Honoured you graced this life & left this gift of artistry. Rest with the giants.. May flights of angels sing thee to rest."
James Earl Jones' deep, gravelly voice was a unique instrument that brought life to some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. His portrayal of Darth Vader in George Lucas' Star Wars trilogy is a testament to the power of his voice.
Jones starred in films like Field of Dreams, Coming to America, Conan the Barbarian, and The Lion King, in which he voiced Mufasa in both the 1994 animated original and the 2019 remake.
His career began with TV guest roles in the early 1960s, and he appeared in notable productions such as Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove (1964). His work spanned decades, with roles in The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and Clear and Present Danger, among many others.
Beyond film, Jones was also the memorable voice behind the famous "This is CNN" promo and had recurring appearances as a narrator on Third Rock from the Sun. His TV roles included appearances on The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, Frasier, and Law & Order, among many others.
James Earl Jones' profound contributions to entertainment and his powerful voice leave an enduring legacy in film and television.