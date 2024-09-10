Adjetey Anang joins Hollywood to mourn James Earl Jones, who died at age 93

He amassed nearly 200 screen credits and was recognised as one of the few entertainers to achieve the prestigious EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (Honorary), and Tony Award.

Pulse Live Kenya

James Earl Jones' death has brought tears to actors across the globe, including Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, who shared Viola Davis' tribute that said " What. A. Life!!! A life of electrifying EXCELLENCE!! You were the gold standard...the gravitas, the guts, sweat, strength, & vulnerability.... Every character was towering & heroic. You were anointed. Honoured you graced this life & left this gift of artistry. Rest with the giants.. May flights of angels sing thee to rest."

ADVERTISEMENT

James Earl Jones' deep, gravelly voice was a unique instrument that brought life to some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. His portrayal of Darth Vader in George Lucas' Star Wars trilogy is a testament to the power of his voice.

Jones starred in films like Field of Dreams, Coming to America, Conan the Barbarian, and The Lion King, in which he voiced Mufasa in both the 1994 animated original and the 2019 remake.

His career began with TV guest roles in the early 1960s, and he appeared in notable productions such as Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove (1964). His work spanned decades, with roles in The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and Clear and Present Danger, among many others.

James Earl Jones Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond film, Jones was also the memorable voice behind the famous "This is CNN" promo and had recurring appearances as a narrator on Third Rock from the Sun. His TV roles included appearances on The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, Frasier, and Law & Order, among many others.