Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Disney's successful 2019 adaptation of "The Lion King" is getting a prequel. During its 2020 investors day presentation, Disney confirmed that Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") will direct the follow-up."'Mufasa' is the origin story of one of the greatest kings in the history of pride lions," director Barry Jenkins told fans at 2022's D23 Expo, saying that the film will be told in different time frames as it shifts between the present and past.Rafiki, Timon, and Pumbaa are all narrating Mufasa's story, which will show how he came into power."Mufasa was actually an orphaned cub who had to navigate the world alone, by himself," Jenkins said of the prequel. "In telling this story, we get to experience the real journey of how Mufasa found his place in the Circle of Life."You can read more on the prequel here.

