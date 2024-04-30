Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

In the film, Blue Ivy voices Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, portrayed by her mother Beyoncé, who reprises her role from the 2019 photorealistic remake.
Blue Ivy Carter, the 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has joined the voice cast of the upcoming Lion King prequel, "Mufasa: The Lion King."
Directed by Barry Jenkins, known for "Moonlight," the prequel delves into Mufasa's origin story and his childhood alongside his brother Scar. Similar to the 2019 movie, it will blend live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery.
Jenkins praised Blue Ivy's professionalism, noting that both she and Beyoncé approached their roles with dedication. He highlighted their natural mother-daughter dynamic, stating that they didn't have to pretend much on set.
The teaser trailer for the film debuted on the US breakfast show Good Morning America, hinting at Mufasa's transformative journey despite his humble beginnings.
Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively, in the prequel. Donald Glover returns as Simba, with a cast that includes Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Seth Rogan, and Billy Eichner. Lin-Manuel Miranda contributes original songs to the soundtrack.
While this marks Blue Ivy's debut film role, she previously showcased her talents as a dancer on her mother's live tour. Her involvement in the film inevitably reignites discussions about nepotism in the entertainment industry.
"Mufasa: The Lion King" is set to hit UK theatres in December of this year.
