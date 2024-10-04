ADVERTISEMENT
Agradaa warns Rev. Owusu Bempah of consequences if Mahama loses 2024 elections

Dorcas Agambila

The leader of Heaven Way Ministries International, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has issued a warning to her colleague Rev. Owusu Bempah concerning the prayers he offered for National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama and Owusu Bempeh
Mahama and Owusu Bempeh

According to her, it is evident that Mahama has a strong chance of securing victory in the 2024 general elections, and as such, prayers for him may not be necessary.

She cautioned Rev. Owusu Bempah, stating that if Mahama does not win the 2024 elections after receiving his prayers, he could face serious repercussions.

"I love Mahama, just that I am not into politics. We all know that the man is likely to win the 2024 elections; even the number 8 shows that he has a chance. But for Rev. Owusu Bempah to lay his hands on Mahama, if things don’t go right, he will be dealt with because we will blame him for destroying our plans. I appreciate the fact that Mahama did not go to Bempah’s church," she said in Twi during an Instagram live session.

This remark followed the recent event where Prophet Owusu Bempah laid hands on Mahama and prayed for him at a meeting between the NDC and members of the clergy on October 1, 2024.

During the prayer, the prophet claimed that because of Mahama's kind heart, God would favour him and fulfil his desire to become president again.

The prophecy has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning why Owusu Bempah, who is publicly aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), would pray for Mahama in such a manner.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

