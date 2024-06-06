Akrobeto commends Ghana Police for arresting Lilwin over Amakom accident

He commended the Ghana Police Service's decision to detain LilWin for questioning, highlighting the importance of applying the law equally to all, regardless of their prominence.

Lilwin

Speaking on UTV, Akrobeto offered advice to fellow celebrities, urging them to conduct themselves in a manner that sets a positive example for their admirers.

He emphasized the impartiality of the law, stating, "Upon your release from remand, it's important to make wise decisions because, in Ghana, no one is above the law. We, as public figures, must lead lives that inspire others, avoiding such incidents."

Akrobeto continued, "When you deviate from the right path, the law will intervene without exception. Pastor Owusu Bempah, for instance, was taken into custody and subsequently issued an apology. There have been others who have faced legal consequences for their actions," he said in Twi.

Kumawood actor Lilwin involved in car accident at Amakom, Kumasi

LilWin was detained by police on Monday, June 3, 2024, after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has since been granted bail of GH¢50,000, and the case has been adjourned to June 27, 2024.