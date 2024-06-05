My client is very sick; we were bulldozed to the police station - LilWin's lawyer

The prosecution did not oppose the bail plea but suggested that the suspect, as part of the bail conditions, should report weekly to the police to assist in the investigation.

Judge Buaben Quansah dismissed the prosecution's suggestion and set bail at GH¢50,000 with two sureties. The suspect is required to appear in court again in four weeks, allowing time for recovery.

In an interview with TV3, LilWin's lawyer expressed her dismay over the police detaining her client during his hospital treatment.

"You saw the condition of my client. He's not well, but we must respect the law. In fact, we were bulldozed here. We didn't come on our own. Fortunately, his statement was taken and the court saw his current condition. So bail was granted," she said.

LilWin was taken into police custody on Monday, 3rd June 2024, after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The accident involving actor LilWin took place on 25th May 2024, in front of Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi. LilWin's Benz collided head-on with another vehicle, causing injuries to some passengers and resulting in the death of a three-year-old boy.

All injured parties, including LilWin, were promptly taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Despite his injuries, the actor made a determined appearance at the premiere of his new film, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium later that day.