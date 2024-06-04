Lilwin may be jailed for 5 years or fined for fatal accident - Lawyer Kpebu says

Kpebu clarified that if found guilty, LilWin could face imprisonment or a fine as a penalty for the charges.

He noted that, based on how previous accident cases were handled, it is more common for offenders to receive fines rather than prison sentences.

"In terms of penalties, imprisonment is possible, but fines are typically imposed. However, in particularly severe cases, imprisonment can occur, and it can be up to five years," Kpebu explained during an interview with Joy FM.

The lawyer suggested that, considering the loss of life, jail terms should be seriously considered as a punishment for road accidents.

"We don't often charge them with manslaughter. So, is it reckless, dangerous driving, etc.? Yes. Over the past decade, more than 2000 people have died annually in road accidents. Yet, we don't see drivers being imprisoned for years."

Meanwhile, LilWin was taken into police custody on Monday, June 3, 2024, following his discharge from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has subsequently been granted bail worth GH¢50,000, with the case adjourned to June 27, 2024.

The accident involving actor LilWin occurred on May 25, 2024, in front of Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi. LilWin's Benz collided head-on with another vehicle, resulting in injuries to some passengers and causing the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy.

All injured parties, including LilWin, were promptly transported to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Despite sustaining injuries, the actor made a resilient appearance at the premiere of his new movie, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium later that day.