Your investments are wasted - Sports Minister warns encroachers at Borteyman Complex

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams warns anyone who has either bought land or plans to develop any section of the Borteyman Sports Complex to stay away from the facility.

Adams, speaking to the media today after touring the facility, issued a strong warning to encroachers on the land. He advised them to direct their investments elsewhere, calling it a “wasted investment.”

Adams cautioned:

Those who are engaged in construction, who have paid already and are constructing, it’s better for them to stop because any investment they make in this area will be a wasted investment.

He further revealed that there’ll be more facilities to be built on the parts of the land which are undeveloped hence encroachers should steer clear of the area. The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency added:

I want to send a message to all those who are either paying for land in this area this space…for the land acquired from the University of Ghana for the purposes of developing sports infrastructure not to continue with the transaction.

Government plans for Borteyman Sports Complex

The Borteyman Sports Complex was one of the key facilities used when Ghana hosted the 2023 Africa Games in February 2024. It hosted seven different games: tennis, table tennis, handball, triathlon, badminton, volleyball, and swimming.

The previous government planned to transform the facility into a sports university, however, there has not been any concrete implementation of this plan yet.