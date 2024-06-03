Lil Win granted GH¢50k bail following arrest over fatal accident

The arrest pertains to a recent accident involving a vehicle driven by the actor, which tragically resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy. The child's family had intensified calls for justice after the incident, but the police delayed the arrest due to Lil Win's health condition.

Lil Win faces charges of dangerous driving and negligently causing harm. The prosecution informed the court that the investigation is ongoing and stressed that the accused must be available whenever required.

They noted that the delay in proceedings was due to the actor's health issues.

Lil Win's counsel, Margaret Adjei-Twum, argued for bail on the grounds that her client, who suffered injuries including internal bleeding, needed medical treatment.

She assured the court that Lil Win, being a well-known figure, would not abscond. She also mentioned that the police had pushed the case to court despite Lil Win not being fully recovered.

Lilwin Pulse Ghana

The courtroom saw a significant police presence during the hearing. The case has been adjourned to 27th June 2024.

The accident happened on Saturday morning in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, Lilwin was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.