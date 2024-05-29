Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful'

She particularly criticizes Lil Win for his rush to proceed with his movie premiere at the KNUST auditorium, neglecting the other accident victims, including her own family.

Pulse Ghana

"I learned that they were delayed in getting to the hospital because the focus was on Lil Win rather than helping them. At the hospital, I was waiting for them and saw McBrown and Wayoosi, among others. If you've recovered, at least check on the other accident victims," she lamented in a video posted by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram.

"But instead, you hurried to your movie premiere without showing any concern for them. It's incredibly painful because my child means everything to me, and his actions were wrong."

Pulse Ghana

On May 25, 2024, news of Lil Win's car accident shocked the Ghanaian community. The collision occurred in front of Grace Baptist Church at Amakom in Kumasi, injuring Lil Win and two others.

All injured parties were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. At the time, Lil Win was on his way to the funeral of actress Matilda Asare's mother.

Pulse Ghana

Despite his injuries, Lil Win attended the premiere of his film "A Country Called Ghana" at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on the same day. The police are actively investigating the cause of the accident to bring resolution to the case.