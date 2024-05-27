ADVERTISEMENT
3-year-old hospitalised after LilWin's accident reportedly dies

Dorcas Agambila

On May 25, Ghanaian actor Lil Win was involved in a car accident just hours before the much-anticipated premiere of his movie, "A Country Called Ghana," in Kumasi.

3-year-old boy reportedly dies from LilWin's accident; Grandmother gives details

Lil Win and other victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. While Lil Win continues to recover from his injuries, a recent report reveals the tragic death of a young victim involved in the crash.

The young child, who was three years old, passed away after Lil Win's car collided with theirs. A relative of the deceased child confirmed the news during a live radio interview with Angel FM on Monday, May 27.

According to the relative, the boy was in the front seat with his father when the accident occurred. The child died at the hospital on Saturday, while his father is still receiving medical care.

Wounded LilWin shows up at his movie premiere, speaks about his accident (VIDEO)

The relative, who identified herself as the child's grandmother, expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of the other surviving accident victims.

She mentioned that Lil Win and his management have been in touch with the family and have offered assistance. However, the family has declined the help, pending a thorough assessment of the case by the police.

The accident happened on Saturday morning in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

Kumawood actor Lilwin involved in car accident at Amakom, Kumasi
Kumawood actor Lilwin involved in car accident at Amakom, Kumasi
According to eyewitnesses, Lilwin was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.

His vehicle collided head-on with a private family car carrying a father and his four-year-old child. The child suffered severe head injuries and was unresponsive at the scene.

Lilwin and his two passengers also sustained head injuries, and both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Dorcas Agambila

