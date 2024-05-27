3-year-old hospitalised after LilWin's accident reportedly dies

The young child, who was three years old, passed away after Lil Win's car collided with theirs. A relative of the deceased child confirmed the news during a live radio interview with Angel FM on Monday, May 27.

According to the relative, the boy was in the front seat with his father when the accident occurred. The child died at the hospital on Saturday, while his father is still receiving medical care.

The relative, who identified herself as the child's grandmother, expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of the other surviving accident victims.

She mentioned that Lil Win and his management have been in touch with the family and have offered assistance. However, the family has declined the help, pending a thorough assessment of the case by the police.

The accident happened on Saturday morning in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, Lilwin was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.

His vehicle collided head-on with a private family car carrying a father and his four-year-old child. The child suffered severe head injuries and was unresponsive at the scene.