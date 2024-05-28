Three-year-old victim of Lil Win's Kumasi accident laid to rest as family mourns

The news of Richard's sudden death on the day of the accident only reached the Ghanaian media several days later.

The boy’s grandmother shared the tragic details during a live interview on Angel FM on Monday, May 27.

She expressed her frustration, stating that Lil Win received preferential treatment, enabling him to attend his movie premiere post-accident, while other victims, including her grandson and his father, were seemingly neglected.

The family has declined any assistance from Lil Win, awaiting a complete report from the police before making any decisions. Lil Win was notably absent from Richard's burial ceremony.

Reactions from netizens to Richard's funeral have been varied, with many sharing their condolences and thoughts on the incident.

Photos from the event indicate that Lil Win was unavailable at the burial event.

The accident happened on Saturday morning in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, Lilwin was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.