Wounded LilWin shows up at his movie premiere, speaks about his accident (VIDEO)

Lilwin made his first public statement about the accident at the movie premiere, just hours after the incident. He appeared with a white bandage on his forehead, covering the injury he sustained.

Addressing the crowd, he mentioned that he had been advised to stay home to recover. However, he felt compelled to attend the event to honor the efforts of the individuals, including local chiefs, who had come to support the premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

He attributed his survival to the grace of God and thanked everyone who supported him during this difficult time.

In a video shared on social media, LilWin, sporting a bandage on his forehead, stood on stage surrounded by the cast of the movie and expressed his gratitude to God for his life and his journey so far.

He also thanked key members of the audience and his fans for the love and support they had shown him.

"I give glory to God. It is only by the Grace of God that I am standing here and that this is possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I thank you all for coming to support me in this," he said.

The accident happened on Saturday morning in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

According to eyewitnesses, Lilwin was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.

His vehicle collided head-on with a private family car carrying a father and his four-year-old child. The child suffered severe head injuries and was unresponsive at the scene.

Lilwin and his two passengers also sustained head injuries, and both vehicles were significantly damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT