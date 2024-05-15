LilWin reveals Mahama called him at dawn and bought 200 tickets for his movie

The actor detailed a memorable interaction with the former president whilst speaking to some bloggers today, 15th May 20123, at the Kotoka International Airport.

"I was surprised by a call from Mahama around 4am. He was concerned my film might be politically charged, but after I explained, he supported it. He bought 200 tickets and suggested I give them away. He also mentioned he'd try to attend the premiere if possible," LilWin recounted.

Moreover, LilWin shared another instance of Mahama's generosity related to his educational endeavours. He recounted how, after discussing the need for better transportation for his school, Mahama facilitated the donation of a school bus worth over GH¢300,000 through his son.

While Mahama preferred to keep this act of kindness under wraps, LilWin felt it was important to publicize it to inspire similar generosity in others.

"Following my interview about our school bus issues, Mahama's son kindly bought us a new Benz bus valued at over GH¢300,000. He preferred not to publicize it, but I think it's important to recognize such kindness to encourage more," said LilWin.