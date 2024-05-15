ADVERTISEMENT
LilWin reveals Mahama called him at dawn and bought 200 tickets for his movie

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has shared a heartwarming account of the support he received from former President John Dramani Mahama.

Lilwin
Lilwin

LilWin disclosed that NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama bought 200 tickets for the premiere of his new movie, ensuring that those unable to afford tickets could still participate.

The actor detailed a memorable interaction with the former president whilst speaking to some bloggers today, 15th May 20123, at the Kotoka International Airport.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

"I was surprised by a call from Mahama around 4am. He was concerned my film might be politically charged, but after I explained, he supported it. He bought 200 tickets and suggested I give them away. He also mentioned he'd try to attend the premiere if possible," LilWin recounted.

Moreover, LilWin shared another instance of Mahama's generosity related to his educational endeavours. He recounted how, after discussing the need for better transportation for his school, Mahama facilitated the donation of a school bus worth over GH¢300,000 through his son.

Lilwin
Lilwin ece-auto-gen

While Mahama preferred to keep this act of kindness under wraps, LilWin felt it was important to publicize it to inspire similar generosity in others.

"Following my interview about our school bus issues, Mahama's son kindly bought us a new Benz bus valued at over GH¢300,000. He preferred not to publicize it, but I think it's important to recognize such kindness to encourage more," said LilWin.

The premiere of LilWin’s movie, 'A Country Called Ghana', is scheduled for Friday, May 17, at the National Theatre, and will run until May 25, 2024, at KNUST in Kumasi

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

