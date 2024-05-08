He said President’s Akufo-Addo’s comment that if Ghanaians vote for him he will destroy the legacy of his government is laughable.
Of course, I won’t protect your legacy of corruption – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo
Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for calling on Ghanaians not to vote for him the 2024 general elections.
The former President said the legacy is the current government is full of corruption and mismanagement of Ghana’s resources.
Mr Mahama in a post on his X platform stated “Of course, I will not protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket.”
President Akufo-Addo had told Ghanaians to reject Mr Mahama in the 2024 general elections.
He says he has no confidence in Mr Mahama to develop the country.
“The registration has started, I urge all persons yet to register to do so, your vote is your power.
“I can’t hand over to someone I defeated twice and is not happy with everything I do, he will destroy the work that I have done.
“Vote for Dr Bamwua, I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years, I have confidence in him, I know he can continue the good work,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo said these while addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited.
He urged all persons who are yet to register onto the electoral roll to take part in the Limited Voter registration exercise.
