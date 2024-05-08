Of course, I won’t protect your legacy of corruption – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

The former President said the legacy is the current government is full of corruption and mismanagement of Ghana’s resources.

Mr Mahama in a post on his X platform stated “Of course, I will not protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket.”

President Akufo-Addo had told Ghanaians to reject Mr Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

He says he has no confidence in Mr Mahama to develop the country.

“The registration has started, I urge all persons yet to register to do so, your vote is your power.

“I can’t hand over to someone I defeated twice and is not happy with everything I do, he will destroy the work that I have done.

“Vote for Dr Bamwua, I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years, I have confidence in him, I know he can continue the good work,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said these while addressing supporters at a mini rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited.