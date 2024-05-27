Police investigating LilWin's accident; Granny of late boy gives update

The young boy was reportedly seated in a Hyundai Santa Fe passenger seat when it collided with Lil Win’s Mercedes Benz. The child was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Wounded LilWin shows up at his movie premiere, speaks about his accident (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana

The young boy's grandmother, who identified herself as Abrefi Victoria, confirmed the news during a telephone interview on Angel FM.

"The boy is dead and the dad is at the hospital. The boy died on Saturday after he was rushed to the hospital, he was first rushed to Anyinamand they referred him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital emergency ward," she said.

3-year-old boy reportedly dies from LilWin's accident; Grandmother gives details Pulse Ghana

According to her, her family is engaged with the police officers who are investigating the Saturday accident. However, Ghana Police is yet to issue a public statement on the accident.

The child's father, who was driving the Hyundai Santa Fe, is currently receiving medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. His condition remains critical as he continues to be monitored by medical professionals.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scene, recounting how Lil Win's vehicle, travelling at high speed, collided with the Hyundai Santa Fe after the traffic light turned green.

"Lil Win was driving from the Amakom stretch to the Akwatia Line stretch, and the other vehicle was coming from the opposite direction. The traffic light was at rest, and when the green light showed, he drove off at top speed amid cheers from bystanders. To our surprise, the car collided with the oncoming vehicle in the process," one witness explained.

Lil Win was also taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment, where he was treated and discharged before he showed up at his movie premiering that night.

The actor briefly spoke about the accident during the premiering of his movie, where he thanked God for saving his life.